Καιρός: Σύννεφο σκόνης 800 χιλιομέτρων από την Αφρική καλύπτει Ελλάδα και Βαλκάνια

#ImageOfTheDay



After the episode of last February, a new and impressive Saharan dust cloud is crossing the Mediterranean from the #Sahara desert towards #Greece 🇬🇷 and the southern Balkans



⬇️@CopernicusEU #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️view of the ~800 km long dust cloud pic.twitter.com/I0QWWUUTWX