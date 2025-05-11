Με ειδική επιχείρηση επέστρεψε η σορός Ισραηλινού στρατιώτη που σκοτώθηκε στον Λίβανο το 1982
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ισραήλ Στρατιώτης Μπένιαμιν Νετανιάχου

Με ειδική επιχείρηση επέστρεψε η σορός Ισραηλινού στρατιώτη που σκοτώθηκε στον Λίβανο το 1982

«Η σορός του λοχία Ζβίκα Φέλντμαν εντοπίστηκε στην καρδιά της Συρίας και επαναπατρίστηκε στο Ισραήλ», ανακοίνωσαν οιι ισραηλινές αρχές

Με ειδική επιχείρηση επέστρεψε η σορός Ισραηλινού στρατιώτη που σκοτώθηκε στον Λίβανο το 1982
Ο Ισραηλινός πρωθυπουργός Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι «ειδική επιχείρηση» του στρατού και της Μοσάντ (ισραηλινή υπηρεσία πληροφοριών εξωτερικού) επέτρεψε τον επαναπατρισμό της σορού ενός Ισραηλινού στρατιώτη που σκοτώθηκε στον Λίβανο το 1982.

«Στη διάρκεια ειδικής επιχείρησης της Μοσάντ και (του στρατού) επαναπατρίσαμε τη σορό του λοχία Ζβι Φέλντμαν που έπεσε στη μάχη του Σουλτάν Γιακούμπ τον Ιούνιο του 1982 κατά τον πρώτο πόλεμο του Λιβάνου», επεσήμανε ο Νετανιάχου σε ανακοίνωσή του, χωρίς να διευκρινίσει πού βρέθηκε η σορός.

Από την πλευρά τους ο ισραηλινός στρατός και η Μοσάντ επεσήμαναν σε κοινή τους ανακοίνωση ότι η σορός του Ισραηλινού στρατιώτη εντοπίστηκε «στην καρδιά της Συρίας».

«Η σορός του λοχία Ζβίκα Φέλντμαν εντοπίστηκε στην καρδιά της Συρίας και επαναπατρίστηκε στο Ισραήλ», εξήγησαν.

«Η επιστροφή (της σορού) του λοχία Φέλντμαν πραγματοποιήθηκε χάρη σε μια πολύπλοκη και μυστική επιχείρηση, η οποία κατέστη δυνατή χάρη σε συγκεκριμένες πληροφορίες και τη χρήση των επιχειρησιακών μας ικανοτήτων, με την επίδειξη εφευρετικότητας και γενναιότητας», πρόσθεσαν.

Δεν ανακοινώθηκε καμία πληροφορία σχετικά με τον χρόνο κατά τον οποίο πραγματοποιήθηκε αυτή η επιχείρηση, ενώ ο στρατός συμπλήρωσε ότι η οικογένεια του Φέλντμαν έχει ενημερωθεί για την επιστροφή της σορού του. Παράλληλα διευκρίνισε ότι η ταυτότητα του στρατιώτη επιβεβαιώθηκε από τα γενετικά τεστ που διεξήχθησαν.

Στη μάχη του Σουλτάν Γιακούμπ αντιπαρατέθηκαν ο ισραηλινός στρατός με τον συριακό στην περιοχή Μπεκάα του ανατολικού Λιβάνου, κατά μήκος των συνόρων της χώρας με τη Συρία.

