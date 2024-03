Μόσχα - Ζαχάροβα: Είναι δύσκολο να πιστέψουμε ότι το Ισλαμικό Κράτος μπορεί να έκανε την επίθεση

Putin has admitted that attack in Crocus hall has been committed by radical islamists, BUT anyway attempting to falsely blame Ukraine Putin claims that the people behind islamic radicals, are the same who fighting Russia since 2014 with Ukrainian hands https://t.co/nmcR55ASOK pic.twitter.com/UkRoXUrayN

pic.twitter.com/llmUvu7Doj



BREAKING:



Putin implies that Russia suspects that Ukraine could have ordered the Moscow attack.



He said the attack is “a link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting Russia since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.”



He also…