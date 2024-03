NASA: Η πρώτη γυναίκα αραβικής καταγωγής ετοιμάζεται για προσσελήνωση φορώντας διαστημική στολή με χιτζάμπ - Βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Six days and counting until astronaut graduation ⏱️👩‍🚀



For today’s spotlight, we are highlighting Nora Al Matrooshi. @Astronaut_Nora ,



-What makes you feel the most like an astronaut?

-What does going to the Moon mean to you?

-What made you feel alive during training?

-What… pic.twitter.com/arxaRFwcCc