NASA: Πέθανε ο αστροναύτης του Apollo 8 Φρανκ Μπόρμαν

Astronaut Frank Borman, who commanded Apollo 8's historic Christmas 1968 flight that circled the moon 10 times and paved the way for the lunar landing the next year, has died at 95.



Borman died Tuesday in Billings, Montana, according to NASA.



