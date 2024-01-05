Ινδονησία: Τρεις νεκροί και 28 τραυματίες από σύγκρουση τρένων - Δείτε βίντεο
Τρένο Σύγκρουση τρένων Ινδονησία Νεκροί τραυματίες

Ινδονησία: Τρεις νεκροί και 28 τραυματίες από σύγκρουση τρένων

Στο ένα από τα δύο τρένα βρίσκονταν 287 επιβάτες ενώ στο δεύτερο τρένο που εκτελούσε τοπικό δρομολόγιο επέβαιναν 191 άνθρωποι

indonesia-treno
Τουλάχιστον τρεις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και άλλοι 28 τραυματίστηκαν στη σύγκρουση δυο τρένων το πρωί της Παρασκευής στην Ινδονησία, στο μεγάλο νησί της Ιάβας.

Το δυστύχημα έγινε στις 06:30 (τοπική ώρα· 01:30 ώρα Ελλάδας) κοντά στην πόλη Κικαλενγκά, στην επαρχία της ανατολικής Ιάβας, δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας.



Στο ένα από τα δύο τρένα βρίσκονταν 287 επιβάτες ενώ στο δεύτερο τρένο που εκτελούσε τοπικό δρομολόγιο επέβαιναν 191 άνθρωποι.

Σύμφωνα με το γαλλικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων όλοι οι επιβάτες των τρένων έχουν απομακρυνθεί από τους συρμούς με τους τραυματίες να έχουν μεταφερθεί σε νοσοκομεία.

Κλείσιμο




