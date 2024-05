TikTok: «Αν βλέπετε αυτό το βίντεο έχω πεθάνει» - Ραγίζει καρδιές 31χρονη γιατρός TikToker που έφυγε από καρκίνο

My journey here is over and i cant thank each and every one of you enough! You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone thriugh anything! If you wish, Please donate through my link in bio to sarcoma cancer research and follow my husband in his updates @LightestCheese 💕 #death #dying #palliative #sarcoma #undifferentiatedpleomorphicsarcoma #cancer #cancerpatient #md #resident #medschool