Βίντεο: Γιαγιά κάνει pole dancing στα 54 της - «Μου έλεγαν πως ήμουν χοντρή για χορεύτρια»

Jokes i totally got this …The thoughts in my head during a show are sometimes crazy 🤣 Theres so much concentration going on .. all whilst smiling 🤣. I liken it to driving directions trying to find the correct way into a trick as smoothly as possible without getting lost 🤣….but i AM genuinely having fun! Theres not a feeling like it when I feel Ive performed a good show …& im super proud to be on this stage🙏🥰