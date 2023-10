Πόλεμος στο Ισράηλ: Αυτοί είναι οι πιο γνωστοί ηγέτες της Χαμάς

🇵🇸🇮🇷🇱🇧 In an interview yesterday, Hamas political member Khaled Meshaal attacked Hezbullah and #Iran for not doing enough to help #Gaza.



He said #Hezbullah isn't doing enough and nothing can be achieved with little steps and shy actions.#GazaCity #IsrealPalestineconflict pic.twitter.com/eQKWHriCz7