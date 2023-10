Νόμπελ Ειρήνης: «Η νίκη είναι κοντά, η παγκόσμια στήριξη με κάνει αισιόδοξη» - Η δήλωση της Ναργκίς Μοχαμαντί μέσα από τις φυλακές

BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf

Congratulations to Narges Mohammadi on her Nobel Peace Prize.⁰

It recognises the brave and noble fight of Iranian women who defy oppression at their peril.⁰

They inspire women worldwide to stand for their freedom and rights.⁰

We stand with you.



For Women, Life, Freedom. pic.twitter.com/Psb9XTEADm