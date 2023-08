Πυρκαγιές στη Χαβάη: Τουλάχιστον 80 οι νεκροί - Αποκαρδιωτικές εικόνες από το καρβουνιασμένο τοπίο

People are "feeling a sense of devastation and loss, for people and memories they've had for years.



"They feel they have been turned to dust."@marthakelner reports live from Lahaina, Maui island where 67 people have died in the wildfires 👇https://t.co/kYhC7NPZU1



📺Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/XaDVEgy4Ld