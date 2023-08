Κόλαση φωτιάς στη Χαβάη: «Δεν μας είπαν να φύγουμε» - Συγκλονίζουν οι μαρτυρίες των επιζώντων

🔥 Wildfires across Hawaii have killed at least 55 people, displaced hundreds of families and trapped thousands of tourists. U.S. President Joe Biden ⁦@POTUS⁩ has declared the state emergency!#Wildfires#Hawaii#USA#Disaster



