Colombia Landslides: Heavy rains cause landslides in Colombia leaving at least 12 people dead and others missing. The effects of climate change is more than real. Let's act urgently. @ClimateChangeTF @Climatehope2 @ClimateWise1 @D_edufeminist @EarthBulletin @LeadClimate @Sdg13Un pic.twitter.com/YeEJoVEajZ