Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: 43 τραυματίες από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Χάρκοβο - Μεταξύ τους 12 παιδιά

Το μικρότερο απο τα παιδιά που τραυματίστηκαν από τον βομβαρδισμό σε χωριό του Χαρκόβου, είναι μόλις τριών μηνών

Συνολικά 43 άνθρωποι, μεταξύ των οποίων 12 παιδιά, τραυματίστηκαν από ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς σε ένα πολυώροφο κτίριο, στην μικρή πόλη Περβομάισκ στην ουκρανική περιοχή του Χαρκόβου, ανέφερε ο κυβερνήτης της περιοχής Όλεχ Σινεχούμποφ.

Ο Σινεχούμποφ δήλωσε με ανάρτηση του στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram, ότι οι βομβαρδισμοί έλαβαν χώρα στις 13.35 ώρα Κιέβου (και Ελλάδας) και αρκετά αυτοκίνητα τυλίχθηκαν στις φλόγες.



«Σύμφωνα με τα επιβεβαιωμένα στοιχεία των γιατρών, μέχρι στιγμής, ως αποτέλεσμα της επίθεσης, 43 άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματιστεί, συμπεριλαμβανομένων 12 παιδιών. Οι γιατροί παρείχαν βοήθεια σε 5 άτομα επί τόπου. Η κατάσταση των θυμάτων είναι μέτρια έως ελαφριά»,  τόνισε ο Σινεχούμποφ. Παράλληλα, έγινε γνωστό πως από τα  παιδιά που τραυματίστηκαν, το μικρότερο είναι μόλις τριών μηνών.



Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες από το Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο του χωριού, υπάρχουν σοβαρές ζημιές σε σπίτια και για τον σκοπό αυτό, ανοίγουν παιδικοί σταθμοί για να φιλοξενήσουν τους κατοίκους.


