Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: 43 τραυματίες από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Χάρκοβο - Μεταξύ τους 12 παιδιά

Η δεύτερη δράση του φετινού προγράμματος πραγματοποιήθηκε μεταξύ 24 και 26 Μαΐου στη Ζάκυνθο, συγκεντρώνοντας από τρεις πολύ δημοφιλείς ακτές του νησιού περί τα 57 κιλά απορριμμάτων, που χάλαγαν την εικόνα και επιβάρυναν το περιβάλλον.
On July 4, an explosion rang out in Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region, around 1:30 p.m.— Stepan Bandera (@BNDRCoin) July 4, 2023
As a result of the explosion, there was a fire, residential buildings and cars were damaged.
The explosion occurred during a farewell ceremony for the fallen serviceman Oleg Fadeyenko with the… pic.twitter.com/8Gb49gV5XO
Among the injured are 12 children, with the youngest being only three months old, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 4, 2023
📷 Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram pic.twitter.com/o4FQfBK9T8