Boeing με 468 επιβαίνοντες επέστρεψε στο αεροδρόμιο του Μακάσαρ της Ινδονησίας μετά από πυρκαγιά σε κινητήρα του

Terra Avia on ops for Garuda Indonesia Boeing 747-400 (ER-BOS, built 2001) experienced a brief engine fire during take-off rotation from runway 21 at Makassar-Intl Airport(WAAA), Indonesia. The pilots of flight #GA1105 to Madinah continued the climb-out, entered a holding pattern… pic.twitter.com/6zAjxQunRe