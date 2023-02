"Help. No one came. My mom, my dad, my brother are here"



Antakya, Hatay

Esenlik mah 7. Cadde irem apt #Deprem #Turkey 🇹🇷 #TwitteriAcin #TurkeyEarthquake #Turkiye #HelpTurkey #PrayForTurkey #Syria #زلزال pic.twitter.com/yncnBSAl6Z