Ιράν: Δυο καταδικασμένοι σε θάνατο απαγχονίζονται

#Iranian Human Rights Society quoted Haal Vsh Site ; Dawn on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Two #Baloch prisoners named Elias Raisi and Ayoub Rigi were executed in #Zahedan prison on charges of murder.

