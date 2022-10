Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ζευγάρι 34χρονων που περίμεναν το πρώτο τους παιδί στα θύματα της επίθεσης στο Κίεβο

Adviser to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko reported that a young family died as a result of a strike on an apartment building in #Kyiv . https://t.co/enrz4ERsBr

⚡️ Mayor: Russia's drone attack on Kyiv kills 3, including pregnant woman.



The bodies of 3 civilians, including a woman who was 6 months pregnant, have been found under the rubbles of the residential building in central Kyiv hit by Russia with Iranian drones, Klitschko said. pic.twitter.com/DIOnk8BGqk