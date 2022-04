Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Αυξάνονται δραματικά οι νεκροί στη Μαριούπολη, δορυφορικές εικόνες δείχνουν μαζικό τάφο

NEW: Russian soldiers have reportedly built a mass grave site near Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol. Russian troops began building the site in Manhush in mid-March, per this March 19 image. 🇺🇦 believes 🇷🇺 has killed "tens of thousands" of people in Mariupol. 📷: @Maxar pic.twitter.com/CjIwiLdhqB

Russian soldiers have been reportedly taking the bodies of people killed in Mariupol to this site in Manhush, Ukraine that contains more than 200 graves.



