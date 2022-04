Ουκρανία: Με 76 τάγματα ξεκίνησε η μεγάλη ρωσική επίθεση στο Ντονμπάς

We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian, and we do not need what’s not ours. And I am grateful to all our fighters, to all our heroic cities in Donbas, to Mariupol, and also to the cities of the Kharkiv region which are holding on, defending the fate of the whole state, repelling the forces of invaders. Rubizhne, Popasna, Zolote, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Kramatorsk and all others that have been with Ukraine all these years and forever.