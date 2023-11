Υπόκλιση Εμπαπέ στον Μέσι: «Άξιζε τη Χρυσή Μπάλα, ίσως είναι ο καλύτερος όλων»

Real Madrid Player Kylian Mbappe on the Ballon d’Or:



"Messi had to win it, he won the World Cup, he’s one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest for me. Haaland had a great season, me too. but next to winning a WC it doesn't weigh much"



