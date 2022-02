Μία ιστορία... σαν παραμύθι - Από τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο, στο χρυσό Ολυμπιακό μετάλλιο ο Μαξ Πάροτ - Δείτε βίντεο

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-chpp4oivfqk9-sf)

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-chptxpdhwqvl-sf)

In 2017, Mark McMorris crashed in Whistler and was left close to death in the snow with multiple injuries.



He came back to win a #Snowboard Slopestyle bronze at PyeongChang 2018.



Today he added another Olympic medal to his collection, taking the #Bronze! 👊 pic.twitter.com/wwqbawn80P