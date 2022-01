Δένδιας: Επίσκεψη σε Νιγηρία και Ανγκόλα

Starting my visit in #Abuja, I met with #Nigeria FM @GeoffreyOnyeama.



Αgenda:

🔹strengthening🇬🇷🇳🇬relations with emphasis on investments

🔹cooperation within int'l organizations

🔹regional & int'l developments on the basis of respect for int'l law

🔹challenges of COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/LLSujbL1KE