Έλιοτ Πέιτζ: Αποκάλυψε ότι είχε μυστική σχέση με την Κέιτ Μάρα ενώ εκείνη έβγαινε με τον Μαξ Μινγκέλα

Elliot Page reveals he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara, who was dating Max Minghella at the time:



"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."



🔗: https://t.co/zGFvmPKP6c pic.twitter.com/XGwgnbCAYi