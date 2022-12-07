Θεσσαλονίκη: Νέο βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο από την αιματηρή καταδίωξη του 16χρονου Ρομά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
Καταδίωξη Ρομά Θεσσαλονίκη

Θεσσαλονίκη: Νέο βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο από την αιματηρή καταδίωξη του 16χρονου Ρομά

Στο βίντεο φαίνεται η στιγμή που ο ανήλικος στρίβει σε δρόμο, ενώ από πίσω του ακολουθούν οι δύο μοτοσικλέτες της ομάδας ΔΙ.ΑΣ.

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ-16ΧΡΟΝΟΣ-1
16 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Νέο βίντεο από κλειστό κύκλωμα καταστήματος δείχνει ένα στιγμιότυπο από την αιματηρή καταδίωξη του 16χρονου Ρομά από δύο μοτοσυκλέτες της ομάδας ΔΙ.ΑΣ. στη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Το βίντεο φέρνει στο φως της δημοσιότητας η ιστοσελίδα the-brake.net και φαίνεται η στιγμή που ο ανήλικος στρίβει σε δρόμο, ενώ από πίσω του ακολουθούν οι δύο μοτοσικλέτες.

Περίπου 500 μέτρα μετά, λίγα δευτερόλεπτα αργότερα, ο αστυνομικός πυροβολεί τον 16χρονο.





Υπενθυμίζεται ότι τη Δευτέρα δημοσιεύτηκε ακόμα ένα βίντεο, από το βενζινάδικο στην οδό Μοναστηρίου που ο 16χρονος σταμάτησε για να βάλει καύσιμα. Σε αυτό το βίντεο φαίνεται η στιγμή που ο ανήλικος φεύγει από το σημείο, ενώ δεν έχει πληρώσει.

Στη συνέχεια, ο υπάλληλος ειδοποιεί τους αστυνομικούς που βρίσκονται εντός του χώρου του βενζινάδικου, οι οποίοι αμέσως κινητοποιούνται για να ξεκινήσει η καταδίωξη.

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cou2yjfruyop)



 Σε διαθεσιμότητα ο αστυνομικός που φέρεται να πυροβόλησε τον 16χρονο

Ο αστυνομικός  που φέρεται να πυροβόλησε τον 16χρονο τέθηκε σε διαθεσιμότητα ενώ  διατάχθηκε η διενέργεια Ένορκης Διοικητικής Εξέτασης σε βάρος του.

Τόσο ο αστυνομικός που φέρεται να πυροβόλησε όσο και οι υπόλοιποι συνάδελφοί του που συμμετείχαν στο συμβάν, έχουν κληθεί να καταθέσουν. Κατά πληροφορίες, στις πρώτες εξηγήσεις τους υποστηρίζουν ότι ο 16χρονος επιχείρησε να τους εμβολίσει, πριν τον πυροβολισμό, κατά τη διάρκεια της καταδίωξης στην Συμμαχική Οδό.

Ο ανήλικος Ρομά, που είναι πατέρας ενός παιδιού, εξακολουθεί να νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση στην Μονάδα Εντατικής Θεραπείας του νοσοκομείου Ιπποκράτειο, ενώ τη Δευτέρα υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση στο κεφάλι, καθώς έφερε τραύμα από πιστόλι.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Σκληρό πόκερ για το ρωσικό πετρέλαιο: Πέφτουν οι τιμές, φουντώνουν οι αντιδράσεις

Έρχεται νέα ισχυρή κακοκαιρία - Οι πρώτες εκτιμήσεις για Χριστούγεννα και Πρωτοχρονιά

«Βομβαρδισμένο» τοπίο η Ολυμπιάδος μετά τα επεισόδια στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Στο χειρουργείο αστυνομικός
Κλείσιμο
16 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Ένα «φυτώριο» νεων πιλότων από την ΑEGEAN

Ένα «φυτώριο» νεων πιλότων από την ΑEGEAN

Mετά το πρώτο πρόγραμμα υποτροφιών από το 2018 με τους πρώτους πιλότους να βρίσκονται ήδη στα πιλοτήριά του, ο όμιλος προχωρά τώρα με το νέο τριετές πρόγραμμα υποτροφιών, ύψους 7 εκατ. ευρώ  για 120 νέους και νέες.

Τέταρτη στον κόσμο η ελληνική αποστολή στην Παγκόσμια Ολυμπιάδα Ρομποτικής 2022

-1 αργυρό μετάλλιο και πέντε διακρίσεις για τις ελληνικές ομάδες
- H COSMOTE στηρίζει την ανάπτυξη των ψηφιακών δεξιοτήτων των νέων ως στρατηγικός συνεργάτης του WRO Hellas

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης