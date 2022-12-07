Θεσσαλονίκη: Νέο βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο από την αιματηρή καταδίωξη του 16χρονου Ρομά

Mετά το πρώτο πρόγραμμα υποτροφιών από το 2018 με τους πρώτους πιλότους να βρίσκονται ήδη στα πιλοτήριά του, ο όμιλος προχωρά τώρα με το νέο τριετές πρόγραμμα υποτροφιών, ύψους 7 εκατ. ευρώ για 120 νέους και νέες.
Security camera footage of a store shows the pickup truck, driven by Kostas Fragoulis turning and being chased by 2 motorcycles of the DIAS police team.— the brake (@TheBrakeNet) December 6, 2022
500m down the road, a few seconds later, the police shot the 16-year-old. #thessaloniki #16χρονος #antireport pic.twitter.com/zOCwaQt2wk