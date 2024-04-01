Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία έχει εκτοξεύσει φέτος πέντε νέους υπερηχητικούς πυραύλους Zircon κατά του Κιέβου
Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία έχει εκτοξεύσει φέτος πέντε νέους υπερηχητικούς πυραύλους Zircon κατά του Κιέβου

Οι επιθέσεις αυτές περιλαμβάνονται στις περισσότερες από 180 ρωσικές επιθέσεις με πυραύλους ή drones κατά του Κιέβου, ανακοίνωσαν οι Ουκρανοί

kiev_bomb
Η Ρωσία έχει χρησιμοποιήσει πέντε από τους νέους υπερηχητικούς της πυραύλους Zircon για να επιτεθεί κατά του Κιέβου από την έναρξη του έτους, ανακοίνωσε η στρατιωτική διοίκηση της ουκρανικής πρωτεύουσας.

Οι επιθέσεις αυτές περιλαμβάνονται στις περισσότερες από 180 ρωσικές επιθέσεις με πυραύλους ή drones κατά του Κιέβου κατά τους τρεις πρώτους μήνες του 2024, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της διοίκησης στο Telegram.



Οι πύραυλοι θαλάσσης-εδάφους Zircon έχουν βεληνεκές 1.000 χιλιομέτρων και κινούνται με ταχύτητα εννέα φορές μεγαλύτερη της ταχύτητας του ήχου, σύμφωνα με την Μόσχα. Σύμφωνα με στρατιωτικού αναλυτές, η υπερηχητική ταχύτητα των Zircon μπορεί να σημαίνει μεγάλη μείωση της ικανότητας αντίδρασης των συστημάτων αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας και ικανότητα να πληγούν μεγάλοι, σε βάθος και σκληροί στόχοι.

Ο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν επιβεβαίωσε κατά την ετήσια ομιλία του στις 29 Φεβρουαρίου ότι η Ρωσία χρησιμοποίησε πυραύλους Zircon στην Ουκρανία, χωρίς να διευκρινίσει τι είδους στόχοι επλήγησαν. Περιέλαβε τους πυραύλους αυτούς σε μία νέα γενιά ασυναγώνιστων οπλικών συστημάτων.



Η διοίκηση του Κιέβου ανακοίνωσε επίσης ότι από την αρχή του 2024, η πόλη επλήγη και από έξι άλλους τύπους πυραύλων, ανάμεσά τους ο Kh-101, ένας πύραυλος κρουζ αέρος-εδάφους (113 έχουν εκτοξευθεί μέχρι σήμερα). Η Ρωσία εκτόξευσε επίσης φέτος 11 πυραύλους Kinzhal, άλλο ένα υπερηχητικό οπλικό σύστημα, κατά της ουκρανικής πρωτεύουσας.


