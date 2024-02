Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Ζελένσκι: Θα νικήσουμε

Dear great people of a great country, I am immensely proud of each of you. I admire each one of you. I believe in each one of you. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why when it comes to ending the war, we always add: on our terms. That is why, along with the word peace, there is always another word: just. That is why, in the future, the word independent will always appear alongside the word Ukraine. This is what we fight for. And we will prevail. On the greatest day of our lives. I thank all of our soldiers, our people, and everyone around the world who stands with us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine!