ΗΠΑ: 32χρονη στις ΗΠΑ με διπλή μήτρα γέννησε δύο μωρά σε δύο ημέρες

Έφερε στον κόσμο δύο υγιέστατα κοριτσάκια - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Μια γυναίκα στις ΗΠΑ με διπλή μήτρα γέννησε δύο φορές σε δύο ημέρες, μετά από εγκυμοσύνη που συμβαίνει «μία στο εκατομμύριο» και συνολικά 20 ώρες τοκετού.

Η Κέλσι Χάτσερ, 32 ετών, γέννησε δύο κόρες, μία την Τρίτη και μια την Τετάρτη, στο Νοσοκομείο του Πανεπιστημίου της Αλαμπάμα στο Μπέρμιγχαμ (UAB).

Ανακοινώνοντας τον ερχομό των μωρών της στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, η Χάτσερ χαρακτήρισε τους γιατρούς «απίστευτους». Σύμφωνα με το BBC, τα κορίτσια περιγράφονται ως δίδυμα με σπάνια ξεχωριστά γενέθλια.

Η Χάτσερ ενημερώθηκε σε ηλικία 17 ετών ότι είχε διπλή μήτρα, μια σπάνια συγγενή ανωμαλία που επηρεάζει το 0,3% των γυναικών. Μάλιστα, οι πιθανότητες να μείνει έγκυος και στις δύο μήτρες ήταν ακόμη μικρότερες, «μία στο εκατομμύριο», σύμφωνα με το UAB.

Σύμφωνα με τις ίδιες πληροφορίες, είχε τρεις προηγούμενες, υγιείς εγκυμοσύνες. Αυτή τη φορά, πίστευε ότι ήταν έγκυος μόνο σε μία μήτρα, μέχρι που ένας υπέρηχος αποκάλυψε ότι υπήρχε ακόμη ένα μωρό στη δεύτερη.


Ο τοκετός της 32χρονης προκλήθηκε στις 39 εβδομάδες και χρειάστηκε διπλή παρακολούθηση στο νοσοκομείο καθώς και διπλάσια στελέχωση.

«Στο τέλος της ημέρας, ήταν δύο μωρά σε μια κοιλιά την ίδια στιγμή» τόνισε ο καθηγητής Richard Davis και πρόσθεσε: «Απλώς είχαν... διαφορετικά διαμερίσματα».

Τα αναφερόμενα περιστατικά παγκοσμίως είναι εξαιρετικά σπάνια. Το 2019, ένας γιατρός στο Μπαγκλαντές είπε στο BBC ότι μια γυναίκα είχε γεννήσει δίδυμα σχεδόν ένα μήνα μετά τη γέννηση ενός πρόωρου μωρού στην άλλη της μήτρα.

