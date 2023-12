ΗΠΑ: «Πόλεμος» αστυνομικών με απαγωγέα στην Αριζόνα - Ο 43χρονος σκοτώθηκε, το θύμα απελευθερώθηκε

WARNING: The listed video may contain strong language as well as graphic images, which may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised. The Scottsdale Police Department has released a Critical Incident Briefing (CIB) video that includes audio, visuals, and information related to an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred around 11:47 am on November 13, 2023, in a parking lot near the intersection Horne Rd and Broadway Rd in Mesa. Detectives working in the Special Assignments Unit were working on a previous Scottsdale case involving a felony crime when they learned the suspects from that previous case had kidnapped an adult male earlier that day. The Scottsdale detectives located the suspects and the kidnapped victim in Mesa. The shooting occurred when the detectives moved in to rescue the victim from the armed suspect still inside the vehicle. The detectives involved have been placed on Post-Critical Incident Leave while the internal and criminal investigation continues, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings. All four detectives are assigned to the Special Assignments Unit. They all have between 9 to 20 years of service with the department. This investigation is still ongoing.