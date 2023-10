Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Οι IDF «χτυπάνε παντού» στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας - Ο Νετανιάχου απέρριψε την κατάπαυση του πυρός

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a media conference that Israel will not agree to a ceasfire, just as the US would not after Pearl Harbour or 9/11. "Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities... calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," he says. Watch more: @Sky News Click the link in bio to read the full story 🔗 #Israel #Palestine #Hamas #IsraelPalestine #Israelis #MiddleEast #Gaza #BenjaminNetanyahu #Netanyahu #Aid #GazaCrisis #GazaStrip #Palestinians #WestBank #hostage #Israelihostages #hamashostages #ceasefire #war