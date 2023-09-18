Χάθηκε F-35 στη Νότια Καρολίνα – Έκκληση στους πολίτες για πληροφορίες

Η Φύση και η Βιωσιμότητα συνθέτουν μια παλέτα αποχρώσεων που μας εμπνέει να ανανεώσουμε το σπίτι μας και ειδικά τις εξωτερικές επιφάνειές του, αναδεικνύοντας ταυτόχρονα το αρχιτεκτονικό του στυλ -όποιο και αν είναι αυτό.
Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.— Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023
Now that I got that out of the way. How in the hell do you lose an F-35?— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 18, 2023
How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?
It is a stealth plane……— mountaineer86 (@hop99146874) September 18, 2023
Yoo. Just turn on the App for find my #f35 ya big dummy. Thanks #apple #iPhone15ProMax 🤣🚨 pic.twitter.com/MaT5rKvReN— Prolific Wone (@ProlificWone) September 18, 2023
It happens to all of them. pic.twitter.com/2R7NxcvES8— SJSworx (@SjSworx) September 18, 2023
If you haven't heard, the USAF lost an $80 million F-35 over the US east coast after the pilot ejected (or the jet ejected the pilot) and flew off on some sort of autopilot. The military says they don't know where it went. pic.twitter.com/TP1P5KShBn— Commissar (@CommissarCo) September 18, 2023