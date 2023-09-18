Χάθηκε F-35 στη Νότια Καρολίνα – Έκκληση στους πολίτες για πληροφορίες
«Πώς στο καλό είναι δυνατό να χάσεις ένα F-35;» αναρωτήθηκε τοπική βουλευτής - Η έρευνα για τον εντοπισμό του μαχητικού εστιάζεται σε δύο λίμνες - Στο νοσοκομείο ο πιλότος

φ35
Τη βοήθεια του... κοινού ζήτησαν στρατιωτικοί αξιωματούχοι των ΗΠΑ προκειμένου να εντοπίσουν ένα μαχητικό αεροσκάφος F-35 Lightning II, τα ίχνη του οποίου χάθηκαν στη Νότια Καρολίνα, αφότου ο πιλότος χρησιμοποίησε το εκτινασσόμενο κάθισμα για να το εγκαταλείψει.

Ο πιλότος αναγκάστηκε να εγκατελείψει το stealth μαχητικό έπειτα από μία «αναποδιά» κατά τη διάρκεια της πτήσης, όπως χαρακτηρίστηκε σε μήνυμά της βάσης «Charleston» στο X (πρώην Twitter).

Όπως ενημέρωσε η διοίκηση της βάσης «ο πιλότος εκτινάχθηκε με ασφάλεια». Ο χειριστής εντοπίστηκε και διακομίστηκε σε τοπικό νοσοκομείο και νοσηλεύεται σε σταθερή κατάσταση.

«Εάν έχετε οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τις ομάδες ανάκτησής μας να εντοπίσουν το F-35, σας ζητάμε να μας ενημερώσετε», ανέφερε η διοίκηση.




«Πώς στο καλό είναι δυνατό να χάσεις ένα F-35;»


Στις έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του μαχητικού αεροσκάφους συμμετέχει και ένα ελικόπτερο. Οι ερευνητές προσπαθούν επίσης να δαπιστώσουν τις συνθήκες υπό τις οποίες ο πιλότος χρησιμοποίησε το σύστημα εκτίναξης.

«Πώς στο καλό χάνεις ένα F-35; Δεν υπάρχει συσκευή εντοπισμού και ζητάμε από το κοινό να βρει ένα αεροσκάφος και να το παραδώσει;» αντέδρασε η τοπική βουλευτής Νάνσι Μέις.
