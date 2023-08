Τρεις Αμερικανοί πεζοναύτες σκοτώθηκαν στην συντριβή του αεροσκάφους τους κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης στην Αυστραλία

3 #USMarines dead after #USAF #Aircrash, incident" occurred during Exercise Predators Run 2023. Over 2,500 troops from the US, 🇦🇺 Philippines, Timor-Leste and Indonesia are currently taking part in the exercise on the Tiwi Islands. Seems to be 2 rescue airfields being used pic.twitter.com/o2qYKM7XAj