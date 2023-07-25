ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Τουρκία: Φωτιά κοντά σε τουριστικό θέρετρο στην Αττάλεια - Γιγαντιαία επιχείρηση πυρόσβεσης (βίντεο)

Συμμετέχουν 10 αεροσκάφη, 22 ελικόπτερα και περισσότερα από 200 οχήματα στις επιχειρήσεις πυρόσβεσης

Τούρκοι πυροσβέστες αντιμετωπίζουν δασική πυρκαγιά κοντά στο θέρετρο Κέμερ στην επαρχία της Αττάλεια από ξηράς και αέρος εν μέσω του κύματος καύσωνα που πλήττει στην περιοχή.

Το γραφείο του κυβερνήτη της επαρχίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε πολύ γρήγορα λόγω των ανέμων και της ξηρασίας.





Δέκα αεροσκάφη, 22 ελικόπτερα και περισσότερα από 200 οχήματα συμμετέχουν στις επιχειρήσεις πυρόσβεσης.

Το Κρατικό Νοσοκομείο του Κέμερ εκκενώθηκε προληπτικά, ενώ έξι άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.




Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

