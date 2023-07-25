Τουρκία: Φωτιά κοντά σε τουριστικό θέρετρο στην Αττάλεια - Γιγαντιαία επιχείρηση πυρόσβεσης (βίντεο)

Η νέα πεντάστερη άφιξη στη Χαλκιδική ακούει στο όνομα Ajul («μπλε») και αποτελεί ένα νέο ιερό ευζωίας, ένα ξεχωριστό resort που συνδυάζει την premium φιλοξενία με τις κορυφαίες εμπειρίες. Κάθε μέρα μας εκεί ήταν και μια κερδισμένη μέρα!
#Greek #Turkey #Italy #fire— Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) July 25, 2023
The strongest natural fires are raging not only in Greece and Turkey , but also in Italy.
In Palermo, the airport was closed at night, more than 20 residential buildings were damaged, and about 1.5 thousand people were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/658fEzKyXp
In Turkey, forest fires continue to rage.— Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 Making Spaces Great Again 🛸 (@Heroiam_Slava) July 25, 2023
The blaze is visible a few kilometers from Antalya. The fire is spreading very quickly due to strong winds. Firefighters are trying to stop its spread. pic.twitter.com/6wVXY3UoEk
😱 Turkey. The fire is dangerously close to hotels with tourists.— Dr. Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) July 25, 2023
Fires are already raging in three provinces: Antalya, Manisa and Kahramanmaras.#AkbeleneDokunma #Zaha #Lozan #Niğde #รัชกาลที่10 pic.twitter.com/g231KG5L2N
😱 😱 Large-scale forest fires engulfed Turkey. #AkbeleneDokunma #Zaha #Lozan #Niğde pic.twitter.com/j1OePvslKo— Dr. Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) July 25, 2023