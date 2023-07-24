Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε πως αποκρούστηκε ουκρανική επίθεση με drone στη Μόσχα - Δείτε βίντεο
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε πως αποκρούστηκε ουκρανική επίθεση με drone στη Μόσχα - Δείτε βίντεο

Τα drone έπληξαν δύο κτίρια γραφείων - Δεν υπήρξαν σοβαρές ζημιές ή τραυματισμοί

Η αντιαεροπορική άμυνα της Ρωσίας απέτρεψε ουκρανική επίθεση με τηλεκατευθυνόμενα μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη στη Μόσχα, ανακοίνωσε το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας, διαβεβαιώνοντας πως δύο UAVs αναχαιτίστηκαν και καταστράφηκαν.

Νωρίτερα, ο δήμαρχος της ρωσικής πρωτεύουσας Σεργκέι Σαμπιάνιν ανακοίνωσε μέσω Telegram ότι περί τις 04:00 [τοπική ώρα και ώρα Ελλάδας], UAVs έπληξαν δύο κτίρια γραφείων, διαβεβαιώνοντας πως «δεν υπήρξαν σοβαρές ζημιές ή τραυματισμοί».



Εργάζονται επί τόπου «όλες οι υπηρεσίες», πρόσθεσε ο αιρετός.

Κατά το υπουργείο Άμυνας, η ουκρανική επίθεση «διακόπηκε» από την αντιαεροπορική άμυνα.



Από την πλευρά τους, οι υπηρεσίες άμεσης βοήθειας ανέφεραν πως μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος –ή συντρίμμια του– διαπιστώθηκε πως έπεσε σε πολυώροφο κτίριο γραφείων στην οδό Λιχατσόφ, στο κέντρο της Μόσχας, ενώ «συντρίμμια» δεύτερου βρέθηκαν στην περιοχή του κέντρου.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


