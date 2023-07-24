Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε πως αποκρούστηκε ουκρανική επίθεση με drone στη Μόσχα - Δείτε βίντεο

Μέσα σε μόλις μία ώρα με το αυτοκίνητο, τέσσερα Βrown Hotels σε υποδέχονται θερμά και σε καλούν να ζήσεις αληθινά το δικό σου καλοκαίρι, με τη barefoot luxury, το μοντέρνο design και τα island vibes που αναζητάς.
Residents of several districts in the south and southwest of Moscow reported sounds of explosions. Preliminarily due to a UAV attack.— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 24, 2023
According to TASS, citing emergency services, fragments of a drone were found at one of the sites of the alleged attack and another drone hit a… pic.twitter.com/h3q9H5hdoe
BREAKING: Allegedly, UJ-22 UAV drone has hit near Ministry of Defense of Russia. pic.twitter.com/XAFV4SMl0Z— Matthew Ferreira | 🇺🇦 (@USPolitics2021) July 24, 2023
⚡️Air defence active over Moscow, Russiahttps://t.co/vVM35h4U1j#Moscow #explosion #RussiaUkraineWar #russia #drones #uav pic.twitter.com/rMBEkMnj64— John Spectator (@johnspectator) July 24, 2023