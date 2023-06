NASA: Εντόπισε στον Άρη βράχο που θυμίζει... ντόνατ

Hmm. After two tries drilling this pebbly outcrop, it seems this crumbly rock doesn’t want to hold together for a core sample. I’ll look for something similar at another spot nearby.



