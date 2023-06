Καναδάς: Χειρότερος ο αέρας σε όλη τη χώρα λόγω των πυρκαγιών που έκαναν στάχτη 60 εκατ. στρέμματα

#CanadaWildfires update:



All EU emergency teams are now fully operational in 3 different locations in Québec.



Firefighters from 🇫🇷, 🇪🇸 and 🇵🇹 are currently working on securing villages and settlements, as well as saving the burning forest.



