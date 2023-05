Εξοντώσαμε δεκάδες Ουκρανούς σαμποτέρ λέει η Μόσχα για την επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ

#Russia: A HMMWV M1152A1, two HMMWV M1151A1 and AMZ Dzik-2 IMVs (most in damaged condition) were captured by Russian forces at the Grayvoron border crossing checkpoint after the raid of the pro-Ukrainian Russian units into #Belgorod Oblast.



A KrAZ Cobra was also destroyed. pic.twitter.com/oUCovZLxIR