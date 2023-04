Ταϊβάν: Την περικύκλωσαν κινεζικά πολεμικά πλοία και 71 μαχητικά στο πλαίσιο στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων

China has just published a new video of today’s drills. But so has Taiwan. You can even hear a Taiwanese soldier issue a warning to a PLAN ship to "leave immediately" for "seriously damaging peace, stability, and security in the Strait".👇



