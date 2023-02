Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Greenpeace: Άνευ προηγουμένου οικολογική καταστροφή

🌳Nature restoration is going to be a key part of Ukraine’s recovery.



⚠️The war has already damaged 1.24 million hectares of nature reserves and 3 million hectares of forest.



This map by @Ecodiya and @GreenpeaceCEE shows the environmental destruction.⬇️https://t.co/ndo5aC0MEm pic.twitter.com/TuQ1TUO3jf