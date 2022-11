Κακοκαιρία στην Ιταλία: Χάθηκε μια οικογένεια μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά - Αυξήθηκε ο αριθμός των νεκρών

Landslide kills at least three on Italy's island of Ischia https://t.co/DlfoZXEGjc pic.twitter.com/kHc6oObcM0

〰️☔️🔗🎦〰️❤️‍🩹 A landslide hit the island of #Ischia in #Italy 3 people were killed, 13 injured, 11 more missing. #Rescue efforts continue to search. #disaster | #GetWellSoon #maltempo pic.twitter.com/JrioUi7TcE https://t.co/JoTcXzHC8e

Italy Landslide: At least 13 people have been reported missing on the Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide from the slopes of its highest mountain ‘engulfed everything it encountered,’ local police said. pic.twitter.com/43rsrk5QZR