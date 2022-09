China Telecom, στην πρωτεύουσα της νότιας επαρχίας

❗️In #China , the skyscraper of the largest telecom operator China Telecom in #Changsha is on fire. Hundreds of people could be burned alive. pic.twitter.com/GDNC74k8Tj

⭕️🇨🇳 #China: New video from the fire in Changsha

👉The building was built in 2000 and at that time was the tallest building of its kind in the city. pic.twitter.com/rVbHaYrCRn