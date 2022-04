Η «μητέρα των μαχών» για την Μαριούπολη στη χαλυβουργία Azovstal

🇷🇺Tanks of the Russian Armed Forces are going to Azovstal to make DEMILITARISATION AND DENAZIFICATION... pic.twitter.com/bifEG5zdc1

You're going to hear a lot about the #Azovstal steel plant in the coming hours...



The large complex of furnaces and rolling mills has become the 'final stand' for Ukrainian forces fighting in #Mariupol. Facility is also rumored to have countless underground tunnels. pic.twitter.com/JOiOqbKlFO