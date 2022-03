Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία - Θερμό μήνυμα Ζελένσκι μετά τη συνάντηση με τους πρωθυπουργούς της Ανατολικής Ευρώπης

Volodymyr Zelensky:"Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Piotr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.Your visit to Kyiv at this difficult time is a powerful evidence of support We appreciate it very much. pic.twitter.com/t1AEcxAXTv

It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA, which can count on the help of its friends - we brought this message to Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f