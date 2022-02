ΗΠΑ: Ημιαυτόματο τουφέκι για παιδιά προκαλεί έντονες αντιδράσεις - Δείτε βίντεο

This is VILE. A skull & crossbones with a pacifier on weapon of war. Made to look “cute” to appeal to kids. The manufacturer calls this a “JR-15.” Every NRA-backed politician should condemn this. pic.twitter.com/VmsqaiCuEM

We agree Governor. Sadly, @NSSF allowed WEE1 Tactical to showcase the JR15s at its SHOT Show along with ghost guns. What’s worse is that the Federal Government @ATFHQ & the @DeptVetAffairs partner with the NSSF on programs. The NSSF is the NRA. Fed Government should cut ties. pic.twitter.com/TbJrPGDzTP