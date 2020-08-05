Εταιρεία εσωρούχων διαλέγει τα μοντέλα της χωρίς... να τα δει
«Είσαι πολύ περισσότερα από ένα κορμί», το σύνθημα της Underargument - Δείτε φωτογραφίες των μοντέλων που επιλέγονται στα... τυφλά
Υπάρχει όμως μια εταιρεία που όχι μόνο δεν προσλαμβάνει τα μοντέλα της με βάση την εξωτερική τους εμφάνιση, αλλά πραγματοποιεί το κάστινγκ της χωρίς καν... να τα δει.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Naomi is caught in between realities. She comes from a family of strong and outspoken women, they are "bold, sharp but also possess the warmest hearts" but more importantly, they are respected. ⠀ ⠀ She looks up to them, she considers speaking up but within her own family, abuse is brewing. In the midst of a disagreement, a close family member raises his fist and hits her. Once, twice, on and on for what seemed like hours. She feels like she's dying as she loses consciousness. She questions herself - is she just a pushover? How could her family protect her from abuse when it exists from within? ⠀ ⠀ She spends years quiet, triggered at the memory of both aggressions and trying to outway the bad times with the good ones. On the rare occasion the family notices the verbal abuse, their reaction is "he's only barking, he won't bite". Unfortunately, bite he already had. ⠀ ⠀ — Read Naomi Gray’s full story “Speaking Up Against Abuse” in the Read section of the site⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ @naomigraystyling is wearing the “Love stands up for what’s right” bra and “Love shouldn’t hurt” highwaist briefs from the no.03 For love // Against oblivious collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #love #oblivious #oblivion #openyoureyes #speakup #strength #abuse #consent #rape #violenceagainstwomen #womenprotectingwomen #lingerie #lingerieaddict #anticasting⠀
Σύμφωνα με την Guardian, η εταιρεία Underargument διαλέγει τα μοντέλα της αποκλειστικά με βάση την ιστορία τους, την οποία υποβάλλουν σε γραπτή μορφή στο site. Όπως επισημαίνει η Maïna Cissé, ιδρύτρια της πρωτοποριακής φίρμας εσωρούχων, αυτές οι ιστορίες είναι πολύ πιο σημαντικές από την εμφάνιση.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Anorexia nervosa is a real disease that is either taken too lightly or misunderstood. Knowing that I was "sick" changed the outlook and behaviour of some of my loved ones who did not help me out of shame when I had to enter a medical centre. They thought I was "crazy" and psychologically unstable.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷L’anorexie mentale est une véritable maladie qui est soit trop prise à la légère soit trop incomprise. Le fait de savoir que j’étais « malade » a changé le regard et le comportement de certains de mes proches qui ne m’ont pas aidés par honte lorsque j’ai dû entrer dans un centre médico-psychologique. Ils pensaient que j’étais « folle » et instable psychologiquement.⠀ ⠀ — Marie @metropolitan_0507 ⠀ ⠀ 📸 Shot online during the Covid-19 lockdown. Shots by @manongraphy as usual!⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Marie is wearing the “Create your own narrative” triangle bra and “Uniqueness is strength” highwaist briefs from the no.02 For identity // Against stereotypes collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! If you don't see yourself or your story represented here, that's one more reason to apply. We want to hear from you! Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #identity #youareenough #beyou #stereotypes #nostereotyping #nolabel #anorexia #anorexianervosa #eatingdisorder #selfconfidence #lingerie #lingerieaddict #anticasting #foridentity #againststerotypes
Το 2018, η Cissé άρχισε να εφαρμόζει μια πρακτική που ονομάζει «anticasting». Πρόκειται για μια νέα μέθοδο εύρεσης μοντέλων για τις φωτογραφήσεις που γίνονται για τις ανάγκες του ιστότοπου, η οποία θα μπορούσε να περιγραφεί και ως «τυφλή». Τα ενδιαφερόμενα άτομα καλούνται να υποβάλλουν την ιστορία τους και πώς συνδέονται με τα διάφορα «θέματα» των συλλογών της φίρμας - όπως π.χ. το πρόβλημα της εμμονής με την τελειότητα και τη σύγχρονη εικόνα μιας τρυφερής σχέσης. Η Cissé επιλέγει τα μοντέλα για την επόμενη φωτογράφηση εσωρούχων αποκλειστικά με βάση αυτές τις γραπτές ιστορίες, χωρίς να δει ούτε μια φωτογραφία των υποψηφίων ή να μάθει τις διαστάσεις τους.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Moving to London gave me the freedom to really decide what I want to wear every day, how I want to present myself to the world. [...] I feel like I can really do and pursue whatever I feel represents who I am and without the fear of having to fit into anything. ⠀ ⠀ — @chloedallolio ⠀ ⠀ Read Chloe’s full story “I just want to write” on the site. Link in bio. ⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Version Française sur le lien dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Chloé is wearing the “Break the glass ceiling” longline bra and “Individuality is purpose” highways briefs from the no.02 For identity // Against stereotypes collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! Find out more on our anti-casting page on the site. Women of colour and women with visible body differences especially welcome. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #individuality #anticasting⠀ #wearablereminders #lingerie⠀ #affirmation #empowerment #empowered #selfdevelopment #selfconfidence⠀ #foridentity #againststereotypes #identity #stereotypes #nostereotyping #noageism #nobodyshaming #noracism #notokenism #noisms #worthy #worthiness #potential #nobox #diversity
Η πρακτική αυτή ακούγεται πραγματικά επαναστατική για εταιρεία εσωρούχων, ειδικά αν λάβει κανείς υπόψη την εμμονή του συγεκριμένου κλάδου (τουλάχιστον μέχρι τα πρόσφατα χρόνια) με τα «τέλεια» σώματα λευκών καλλίγραμων γυναικών, που φωτογραφίζονται σε σέξι πόζες. Από τη διαφήμιση Hello Boys το 1994 με την Eva Herzigová μέχρι και τις πιο πρόσφατες επιδείξεις της Victoria’s Secret, αυτή η τάση είναι αδιαμφισβήτητη.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I understood I was far from what society deemed as “perfect” from the age of seventeen. I wore shorts in public, exposing the scars from my genetic and devastating condition. A woman I did not know once asked me if I had been mauled by a gorilla. She made this comment as if I did not realize how my body looked. As if my body was somehow a mistake that should not exist. What she did not understand is that I saw myself every day.⠀ ⠀ — @lucy_bealll ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Lucy is wearing the “F*ck perfection” demi bra and “Just be real” brazilian briefs from the no.01 For awesome // Against perfect collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! If you don't see yourself or your story represented here, that's one more reason to apply. We want to hear from you! Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #lingerieaddict #anticasting #forawesome #againstperfect #respect #selfconfidence #lingerie #justbereal #fuckperfection #scars #bodies #bodypositivity #bodypositive #lovemybody #selflove #eb #effyourbeautystandards #real #diversity #disabilities #scarsarehot #myvisibledifference
Όπως υποστηρίζει η Cissé, η ίδια θεωρεί σημαντικό «να απομακρυνθεί η συζήτηση» γενικά από τα σώματα και τις διαστάσεις. Το μήνυμα που θέλει να στείλει στις γυναίκες είναι το εξής: «Είσαι πολλά περισσότερα από ένα κορμί, και η ιστορία σου είναι πολύ σημαντική». Παρόλο που αυτό μπορεί να ακούστεί σε κάποιους ως κόλπο μάρκετινγκ, οι ιστορίες που μοιράζονται οι γυναίκες είναι βαθιά προσωπικές και ειλικρινείς: Η Naomi μιλά για την κακοποίηση, η Roisin εκθέτει τις απόψεις της για τους ρόλους των φύλων, η Mary και η Lily συζητούν την πολυσυντροφικότητα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I’ve been told I don’t look 38 (a selling point my dad is constantly mentioning to anyone who looks remotely eligible who comes knocking). They tried to set me up with the guy who came to read the meter. It’s exhausting.⠀ ⠀ It pains them to think that my pretty face and functional uterus are going to waste. But I don’t want to have kids. Or get married. And that isn’t normal. ⠀ ⠀ — @beigegurl_in_burlin⠀ ⠀ Read Seema's full story “The right way to be a woman” on the site. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Seema is wearing the “Break the glass ceiling” longline bra and “There's more to you” brazilian briefs from the no.02 For identity // Against stereotypes collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! If you don't see yourself or your story represented here, that's one more reason to apply. We want to hear from you! Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #individuality #anticasting⠀ #wearablereminders #lingerie⠀ #affirmation #empowerment #empowered #selfdevelopment #selfconfidence⠀ #foridentity #againststereotypes #identity #stereotypes #nostereotyping #nobodyshaming #notokenism #noisms #worthy #worthiness #potential #nobox #diversity #beyourself #beingyourself #beingwoman #femininity
Κι όλα αυτά συνοδεύονται από φωτογραφίες των γυναικών, που ποζάρουν φορώντας εσώρουχα με την υπογραφή της Cissé. «Όλοι δείχνουν διαφορετικοί, αλλά συνάμα εκπληκτικοί» λέει η ιδρύτρια της εταιρείας. Σύμφωνα με την ίδια, παρόλο που σε κάθε φωτογράφηση συμμετέχουν μοντέλα που κανείς δεν έχει συναντήσει προηγουμένως, όλες οι εμπειρίες τους μέχρι τώρα ήταν πολύ θετικές.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
[...] as I grew up, I started to realise that if the world was going to let those identities define me as a person, then I might as well be the one to write those definitions. I have since stopped seeing myself as a mix of things but as my own person. I am not a mix of races, I am my own ethnicity.⠀ ⠀ I am not between straight and gay, I am bisexual. I am not too feminine and not masculine enough, I am exactly the right representation of my sexuality. These identities are my own to interpret, and I'm the one who gets to keep shaping them up. No one else does.⠀ ⠀ — @paulineleonor_ (Pauline)⠀ ⠀ Read Pauline’s full story “I am not a mix, I am my own person” on the site. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Version Française sur le site. Lien dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Pauline is wearing the “create your own narrative” bra and “uniqueness is strength” highwaist briefs from the no.02 For identity // Against stereotypes collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! If you don't see yourself or your story represented here, that's one more reason to apply. We want to hear from you! Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #identity #beingyourselfisenough #youareenough #beyou #stereotypes #nostereotyping #nolabel #sexualfluidity #respect #selfconfidence #genderism #queer #queerness #bisexual #womenwholovewomen #genderexpectations #nobox #lingerie #lingerieaddict #anticasting #foridentity #againststerotypes
Σύμφωνα με την Cissé, στον ιστότοπο της Underargument υποβάλλονται περίπου κάθε εβδομάδα περίπου 50 κείμενα υποψηφίων και οι φωτογραφίσεις πραγματοποιούνται κάθε 41-1,5 μήνα. Αυτή η πρωτοποριακή μέθοδος κάστινγκ έχει βοηθήσει τη φίρμα να αναπτυχθεί. «Ξεκίνησα με 10 μεγέθη στηθόδεσμου και τώρα έχω περισσότερα από 40, από 28a έως 38e. Αυτήν την εποχή εργάζομαι για να σχεδιάσω ακόμα μεγαλύτερα νούμερα για την επόμενη χρονιά», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά η Cisse.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I am a woman like millions around the world, a woman like those you would cross every day on your way to work, in the tube, on the street and my body tells my story. Each part of my body holds within it an experience – happy, self-accomplishing or painful- that is helping me reach my higher self.⠀ ⠀ In the eyes of society, I would be portrayed as a strong woman, a high executive working in finance but a few years ago I was a victim of violence and it shattered my world. Coming from the background I was and the ecosystem in which I was evolving, I always thought I would be protected from violence and always felt naively safe. It made me re-think the relationship I had with myself, with my body, with men and the people I was letting in my life. Even at the lowest point, I could be in my life, I refused to be just a victim.⠀ ⠀ — @manishadel⠀ ⠀ Read Manisha’s full story “I always thought I would be protected” on the site. Link in bio. ⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Version Française sur le lien dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Manisha is wearing the “love doesn’t need approval” triangle bra and “love shouldn't hurt” highwaist briefs from the no.3⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! Find out more on our anti-casting page on the site. Women of colour and women with visible body differences especially welcome. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #love #nostereotyping #noageism #nobodyshaming #noracism #notokenism #noisms #worthy #worthiness #potential #nobox #diversity #lingerie #lingerieaddict #anticasting ⠀ #violencevictim #forlove #againstoblivious #powerful #strong #recovery #retrospection #brave
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο δείχνει το μέγεθος της καταστροφής στη Βηρυτό από ψηλά
Τουρίστας «ξάπλωσε» σε γλυπτό 200 ετών σε μουσείο της Ιταλίας και το... έσπασε
Έκρηξη στη Βηρυτό: Η καταστροφή και ο ανθρώπινος θρήνος - Σκληρές εικόνες
Κοζάνη: Πήγε να ζητήσει ενοίκιο και τον… πέταξαν από τη σκάλα!