Her Mum gave up her #BGT Audition for her! 🥹 There couldn't have been a better surprise for the talented, Tia Connolly.



Watch her come alive on stage with a BELTING performance of Whitney Houston's 'I Didn't Know My Own Strength': https://t.co/pQlZOCqYJT#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/MAeEZbgCJH