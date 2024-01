Αρίνα Σαμπαλένκα: Εκπλήρωσε την επιθυμία του πατέρα της κερδίζοντας 2 Grand Slam έως τα 25 της - Βίντεο

A young Aryna Sabalenka pictured with her parents. It's crazy how she looks like a perfect mix of her mom and dad now. pic.twitter.com/CAlcxoYgYS

For Aryna Sabalenka, who will be 26 when she next plays a Grand Slam after this one, winning her second Australian Open on Saturday would be extra special.



Why?



Because a dream she and her dad shared before he passed away in 2019 was that she’d win two Grand Slams by age 25. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DOEWkX3ke1