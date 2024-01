Σαμπαλένκα: Η 5η παίκτρια που κατακτά το Australian Open χωρίς να χάσει σετ

"As always, my speech is going to be weird.” 😂



𝐀𝐑𝐘𝐍𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐊𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐍 👑#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BtFYKyC5Dn