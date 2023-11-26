Έβερτον: Τεράστια πορεία των οπαδών της κατά της Premier League - Χαμός και εντός «Γκούντσον Παρκ» - Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες
Διεφθαρμένη χαρακτηρίζουν την Premier League οι οπαδοί των «ζαχαρωτών» - Μεγάλη κινητοποίηση εκτός γηπέδου στο πρώτο ματς μετά την τιμωρία με το μείον δέκα, ο κακός χαμός και εντός «Γκούντισον Παρκ»

Δυναμικό «παρών» κατά της Premier League έδωσαν οι οπαδοί της Έβερτον κατά το πρώτο παιχνίδι της ομάδας τους μετά την ανακοίνωση για τιμωρία του συλλόγου με -10 βαθμούς για οικονομικές παραβάσεις, με τους δρόμους του Λίβερπουλ να γεμίζουν πριν από το ματς κόντρα στη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ.



Κρατώντας πλακάτ με το λογότυπο της λίγκας και τη λέξη «διαφθορά» οι Evertonians έκαναν πορεία προς το γήπεδο τραγουδώντας συνθήματα όπως «Πρέμιερ Λιγκ δεν μπορείς να μας αγνοήσεις, δεν θα υποχωρήσουμε ούτε βήμα».



Στη συνέχεια εξέφρασαν την αγανάκτησή τους και από την εξέδρα, τόσο πριν όσο και μετά τη σέντρα.





Στο δέκατο λεπτό, μάλιστα, ο θόρυβος ήταν εκκωφαντικός:





