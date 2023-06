Ντάνι Άλβες από τη φυλακή: «Συγχωρώ την κοπέλα που με κατήγγειλε για βιασμό»

Brazilian defender Dani Alves, who is awaiting trial in Spain for an alleged rape, defended his innocence in an interview published Wednesday, saying he has a “clear conscience”. https://t.co/YllTFu1JWG pic.twitter.com/y5MZn8VGRH

Dani Alves has spoken publicly for the first time since being taken into custody by Catalan police where he awaits trial accused of sexual assault. He claims that he wanted to give his side of the story and says he forgives the victim for telling a false story, as he sees it. pic.twitter.com/s2CsL3wRks